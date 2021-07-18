Violence in SA | Riots affect Zimbabwean retailers

HARARE – Retailers in Zimbabwe say they are feeling the pinch of the social unrest in South Africa.

They still have not received goods already paid for from the neighboring country because of the riots and looting.

South Africa has been hit by deadly violence after a failed insurrection attempt in the country.

The riots come at a time when Zimbabwe’s local economy is already struggling with the third COVID-19 wave which has forced business operating hours to be reduced under level 4 lockdown.

Watch the video above for more details.