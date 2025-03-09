Source: VP Chiwenga in emotional return to former school | The Sunday Mail

Vice President Dr Chiwenga is shown the plan of the new Mount St Mary’s Mission School structures by contractors. — Picture: Mukudzei Chingwere

Mukudzei Chingwere in HWEDZA

VICE PRESIDENT Dr Constantino Chiwenga was yesterday overcome with nostalgia as he returned to his former school, Mount St Mary’s, for the Thanksgiving Mass of recently ordained Roman Catholic priest Father Cellestino Magwenzi.

The Vice President, a proud alumnus of the Catholic Church-run school, credited the institution for shaping his early political consciousness, which ultimately led him and his peers to join the liberation struggle in 1973.

Among those who walked this path with him were the late Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri, Brigadier-General (Retd) Richard Huchu and the late Cde Ernest Mandizvidza.

Their selfless sacrifices, along with thousands of other gallant sons and daughters of Zimbabwe, paved the way for the country’s independence.

Yesterday, Mount St Mary’s welcomed back one of its own, rolling out the red carpet not only for VP Chiwenga but also for Father Magwenzi, another alumnus, as he began his journey in priesthood.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ordination ceremony, VP Chiwenga shared how returning to the school brought back memories of his formative years and the struggles that followed.

“It was great to be back here at Mount St Mary’s, the school that made me what I am today,” he said.

“This is where I was baptised in 1956; it is here where I started my Sub A, not Grade One, and this is where I did my secondary.

“So, I had a lot of reflections to see my classroom where I did my Sub A and Sub B.

“My presence here evoked memories of the colleagues whom I had, most of them passed on, some during our struggle.

“This is the school I left going to the armed struggle. It reminded me of the late Ernest Mandizvidza, Marere, who was captured in 1974; the late Air Chief Marshal Shiri, who sat just behind me in class.

“Now, so many changes have taken place at the school, and I was happy to be back.”

While VP Chiwenga, Air Chief Marshal Shiri and Brigadier-General (Retd) Huchu went on to hold influential positions in independent Zimbabwe, Cde Mandizvidza is believed to have lost his life during the war.

Before the Thanksgiving Mass, the Vice President toured the school, which is currently undergoing a major facelift and expansion to align with modern educational standards. He commended the Roman Catholic Church for its continued role in complementing the Government efforts in education and other sectors.

The Vice President was accompanied by Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Itayi Ndudzo, among other senior Government officials.

Father Magwenzi expressed gratitude to Mount St Mary’s for shaping his journey, crediting the institution for moulding him into the person he is today.

Mission superior Father Sheunesu Mugomba said the ongoing renovations at the school aim to ensure it remains relevant and continues to provide quality education.

He promised that they will continue playing their role of ensuring they bring up learners that are responsible citizens, who can contribute meaningfully to their country.