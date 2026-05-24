Source: Diaspora skills a vital asset for national development: VP Chiwenga – herald

Mukudzei Chingwere in NOVGOROD, Russia

THE knowledge acquired by Zimbabweans studying and working abroad is not only a catalyst for individual growth but also a valuable asset for national development, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

In an address to Zimbabwean students in Russia last week, VP Chiwenga, who was represented by ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera, said the experience gained through exposure to innovation, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies strengthens Zimbabwe’s national vision.

He said Zimbabwe benefits when its diaspora returns with new skills, ideas and perspectives, adding that the Government was ready to support their reintegration.

VP Chiwenga’s visit to Russia was primarily to engage in the Digital Industry of Industrial Russia conference, focused on leveraging Russia’s progress in the digital economy.

He also met with officials from the Russian government and engaged Russian businesses, as well as Zimbabweans studying in Russia.

His itinerary also included a tour of selected economic activities.

“Remember, a nation is built by its own people. Zimbabwe’s progress depends on you, whether you return home to apply the knowledge you have gained or whether you remain here in Russia contributing to industries and building networks that strengthen our country’s global ties,” said VP Chiwenga.

“In both paths, you are vital ambassadors of Zimbabwe, carrying the responsibility of representing our nation with dignity and excellence. Your knowledge is not just for personal advancement but a tool for nation-building.

“The Government of Zimbabwe stands ready to support your reintegration upon your return and equally values the contributions of those working abroad, whose exposure to innovation, artificial intelligence and advanced technologies enriches our national vision. Together, let us build a Zimbabwe that shines as a beacon of unity, resilience and progress.”

Zimbabwe, he said, has already made policy changes to support the digital agenda, including initiatives in science and technology such as ZimSat-2 and preparations for ZIMCOM.

VP Chiwenga said these policies need creativity and commitment to innovation.

“Beyond academic achievement, I urge you to learn with a vision of applying technology to Zimbabwe’s development,” he said.

“Our nation is on a determined path of industrialisation, anchored in mineral value addition and beneficiation. We need your ingenuity and innovation to transform raw resources into finished products, create jobs, build industries and boost local manufacturing capacity.

“As I look at you today, I see the next generation entrusted with the future of our nation. What we are building now is a foundation, but it is upon your shoulders that Zimbabwe will rise to new heights.”