President caps 2 436 graduates at CUT 

President Mnangagwa confers an honorary doctorate degree to Tinashe Ziki, at Chinhoyi University of Technology, this afternoon

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today capped 2 436 graduates with several degrees from different disciplines at a colourful ceremony held at Chinhoyi University of Technology during the institution’s 17th graduation ceremony.

The President, who is also the Chancellor of the university, conferred celebrated farmer, Mr Tinashe Ziki with an honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Agricultural Engineering and Technology following his outstanding farming prowess at his farm in Makonde, Mashonaland West province.

Graduants were capped both physically and virtually consistent with the desire to observe the Covid-19 pandemic containment measures.

The products are drawn from its cattle breeding project where the institution is rearing more than 100 cattle.