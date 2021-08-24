Source: War vets dump Madiro – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

WAR veterans and their affiliates have dumped Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairman Mike Madiro ahead of the upcoming elections, accusing him of ineptitude and failing to unite the party.

Madiro is seeking to retain the post, but faces stiff completion from two other candidates, one of whom enjoys the support of the restive, but highly influential ex-combatants.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) Manicaland political commissar Gift Kwageda said the association and its affiliates had decided to dump Madiro.

“We need change in Manicaland province. Comrade Mike Madiro is failing to unite the party in the province and there is confusion in some branches and these are things we are looking at. I am saying it’s time for comrade Madiro to rest,” Kwageda, who doubles as the ruling party’s provincial political commissar, said.

“As the political commissar of the war veterans, we look at the best candidate with the capacity to lead the party and so far, we are weighing two candidates — Makoni district co-ordination committee chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa and Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi. Those, who want to campaign, are my sons, but we have to put them on a scale and decide on the best candidate,” he said

Both Porusingazi and Nyakuedzwa are eyeing the top seat.

NewsDay is reliably informed that Information Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere has pulled out of the race in support of Nyakuedzwa.

Sources yesterday told NewsDay that some ZNLWVA affiliates, including the Zimbabwe ex-Political Prisoners Detainees Association (ZIPEDRA) have settled for Nyakuedzwa.

“All affiliates of the war veteran association have settled for Nyakuedzwa to win the top post because he is good at uniting the party. In a short period of time, he has managed to unite the once divided Makoni district after winning the DCC chairmanship. The war veterans association is also behind Nyakuedzwa,” a source said.

Manicaland ZIPEDRA boss Tambudzai Maponga yesterday said they had already decided on their candidate.

“We now have our candidate and we are going to announce our candidate on the 27th of this month after our general meeting, it’s just a formality. We now have our candidate,” he said

The Zimbabwe Liberation War Collaborators Association Manicaland province led by Angeline Muponda is reportedly behind Nyakuedzwa’s candidature.