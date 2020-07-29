Source: WATCH: Chamisa’s Youths We Are Waiting For You – Zanu PF Youths Threatens To Beat Up 31 July Protesters ⋆ Pindula News

A video that is circulating on social media shows Zanu PF youths threatening to beat up all people planning to take to the streets to protests against the government’s maladministration.

The few Zanu PF youths seen in the video say their message is directed to MDC Alliance youths and Transform Zimbabwe youths who are according to them planning to cause chaos.

The youths also take a jab at the US government and warned the Trump administration against sponsoring the opposition with unspecified action.