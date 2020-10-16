The opposition MDC Alliance on Tuesday made public it’s audited financial accounts carried out by Auditax International which cleared the air and re-affirmed the party position that no money was abused in a period of seven months.

Source: WATCH – MDC Alliance publishes audited financial accounts – Nehanda TV

The MDC Alliance carried out the audit amid accusations from the rival MDC-T faction that it abused ZWL 7 million from a period of the party’s Gweru Congress last year up until December last year.

David Coltart, the party’s Treasurer General said the audit was made public to engender the spirit of transparency which has been lacking in the ZANU PF government for so many years.