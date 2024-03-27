Source: Water crisis fuels GBV in Chitungwiza –Newsday Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, in a statement to mark World Water Day, ActionAid Zimbabwe spotlighted the pressing issue of water scarcity and its disproportionate effects on women and girls.

WOMEN in Chitungwiza continue to be subjected to physical abuse due to water shortages which has become a driver for poverty and domestic violence.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Water Day commemorations held under the theme Leveraging on water for peace, Women4Water Movement leader Caroline Mutimbanyoka called for action to address causes of water insecurity and inequity.

“Women are being abused in their homes because they are unable to execute their duties as they spend long hours at water points in search of water,” Mutimbanyoka said.

“Standing in solidarity with women and girls worldwide, who bear the heavy burden of water scarcity and unequal access to this fundamental resource, Women4Water recognises that it is women and girls who disproportionately suffer the consequences of water shortages,” she said.

She said the inability to access clean water did not only jeopardise women’s health but also perpetuated cycles of poverty and inequality, adding that women were being abused at water points.

“We are going to engage with the council to try and find out who is in charge at the water points as women are facing harassment and see where the problem is emanating from to safeguard the security of women,” she said.

The scarcity exacerbates existing gender inequalities, resulting in educational setbacks, economic hardships, and increased instances of conflict, domestic violence and waterborne diseases.

ActionAid Zimbabwe country director Joy Mabenge said changes in climate had a bearing on communities’ ability to secure their livelihoods

“The climate-induced humanitarian crises, compounded by events like El Niño, have severely impacted communities’ ability to secure their livelihoods, especially those reliant on rain-fed agriculture and livestock. Clean water has become a commodity, leaving poor communities deprived of this critical resource,” Mabenge said.

“Furthermore, budget allocations to local authorities and government agencies, such as the Rural Infrastructure Development Authority and Zimbabwe National Water Authority, failing to account for population growth and heightened demand for water and sanitation facilities, worsen the situation.

“Access to adequate, clean and safe water is a fundamental human right. The Zimbabwean government, with support from civil society organisations, and ensuring the full participation of all rights holders, should implement measures for the guaranteed provision of water and sanitation facilities. This includes involving every stakeholder in decision-making processes related to water provision.”

Zimbabwe is facing an array of challenges, including rapid urbanisation, escalating global temperatures driven by climate change, recurrent droughts, a cholera outbreak and the persistent El Niño phenomenon.

These factors have escalated water demand, straining already scarce water resources and infrastructure.