Source: Harare residents demand investigation into sale of land earmarked for public schools to land barons –Newsday Zimbabwe

Residents of Harare’s Eastview and Caledonia residential areas have called for an urgent probe into the sale of State land earmarked for public facilities such as schools to a private developer.

The residents are accusing officials from the Goromonzi Rural District Council (GRDC) of working in cahoots with the land barons in selling state land.

In a letter sent to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) acknowledged on December 10, 2024, the residents claimed that the land, spanning 3.5 hectares between “Pachibhorani” and “Gravel” was earmarked for a public school before being transferred to a private individual only identified as Leah.

Tatenda Taero, chairperson of the interim taskforce representing the concerned residents, stated that the community has repeatedly sought clarification from GRDC regarding the sale but received no satisfactory responses.

“We feel that this land deal is marred with irregularities, and the silence of the GRDC raises serious concerns,” Taero said.

The residents have noted that the nearest government schools are located in Arcturus, Mabvuku and Tafara about eight kilometres away, exacerbating the plight of their children.

The petition, signed by over 500 individuals, has been sent to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Residents have asked the council to produce key documents, including the minutes of a meeting that allegedly approved the sale of the land, a council resolution authorising the transfer, and the financial details of the transaction.

Local MP Paddington Zhanda confirmed the residents’ concerns over the sale of land earmarked for schools and recreational facilities.

“It’s unfortunate that land barons have been left to plan the city,” Zhanda said.

“These individuals have become untouchable, and the government is losing revenue from these illegal transactions.”

Ruben Akili, director of the Combined Harare Residents Association also echoed similar sentiments.

Akili highlighted the urgent need for government intervention to reclaim public land and ensure that residents have access to essential services