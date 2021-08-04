Source: We Will Never Join POLAD – MDC Alliance – Lite News by Pindula

The MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa says it has no intentions of joining the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on Tuesday said nothing will entice the party to join the grouping which she described as an outfit for illegitimate parties who are there to promote autocracy in the country.

Posting on her Twitter account, Mahere said the MDC Alliance will continue to call for better living conditions in the country and also push for political reforms. Said Mahere:

The MDC Alliance will never join POLAD. It’s not the function of a legitimate opposition party to take trinkets in exchange for cheerleading autocracy. We continue to hold the regime accountable, demand better lives for the people and push for reforms in all areas of governance.

This comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the door was open for all 2018 presidential election candidates to join the dialogue platform after his administration doled out 19 all-terrain vehicles to POLAD principals.

On Friday, Mnangagwa gave 19 Isuzu D-Max cars to leaders of political parties which participated in the 2018 presidential election.

While the majority of the contestants have joined POLAD, Chamisa, who polled over 40 per cent of the vote, has insisted on bilateral talks with Mnangagwa.