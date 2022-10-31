Source: Works affect Forbes Border Post -Newsday Zimbabwe

Forbes Border Post

THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) says installation works for an automatic high-rapid speed boom barrier at Forbes Border Post have affected the border post’s traffic handling capacity.

Forbes Border Post near Mutare serves traffic between Zimbabwe and Mozambique, bordering the Machipanda Border Post on the Mozambican side.

The Forbes Border Post is 10 minutes’ drive South East of Mutare and is a getaway to the Beira corridor.

In a statement issued on October 28, Zimra said the delays, which have left tracks scattered in Mutare central business district would last 10 days.

“Zimra wishes to advise all travellers, importers, exporters, transporters, clearing agents and the general public that due to the ongoing installation works for the automatic high-rapid speed boom barrier at Forbes Border Post, the border post’s traffic handling capacity has been significantly impacted on.

“This has resulted in the closure of the eastbound traffic lane, and reduction of working and parking space. This reduction in capacity has resulted in some congestion and delays in the effective passage of all traffic, both outbound and inbound.”