Source: Gweru mayor calls for political tolerance – The Southern Eye

GWERU mayor Hamutendi Kombayi has urged councillors to set aside their political differences and work towards the development of the city.

In remarks during the swearing-in ceremony of Gweru councillors who were elected in the recent by-elections, Kombayi said political bickering would not benefit residents who expect City Fathers to push for service delivery.

“We should put aside our political differences and work for the progress of the city,” he said.

“The development of the city comes first and residents expect us to advance service delivery issues. We should never be divided by our political differences.”

It was all hugs and photos afterwards, as the councillors congratulated the three newly-elected local authority representative from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) and one from Zanu PF, who took their oath of office.

CCC councillors Martin Chivhoko and John Manyundwa retained their wards 4 and 18, respectively, during the by-elections held on December 3.

Zanu PF’s Kwanisai Mafa beat former CCC deputy mayor Cleopas Shiri to clinch ward 5.

Meanwhile, acting town clerk Vakai Chikwekwe said the local authority was facing fuel challenges which impacted on service delivery.

“We are currently facing fuel challenges, hence this can affect our service delivery,” he said in a notice.

“We have paid for the fuel, but unfortunately, we are not getting the fuel as first priority is given to those who pay in United States dollars. Kindly bear with us during this difficult time.”

Three years ago, Gweru councillors proposed to establish council’s own service station to avoid delays in fuel queues for its utility vehicles in a bid to enhance service delivery.

The plans are, however, yet to materialise.