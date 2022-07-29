Ximex dealer shoots lover 

0

Source: Ximex dealer shoots lover – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO
Tafadzwa Murengwa, dealer popularly known as Boss Pangolin has allegedly shot his lover Samantha Dzapata in Waterfalls over an undisclosed dispute.

According to eyewitnesses, Murengwa fired three shots, killing Dzapata on the spot and sped off.

 

When NewsDay visited the scene, relatives, friends and some people were still trying to come to terms with the developments.

A few days ago, Murengwa was trending on social media after randomly throwing US dollar notes around the Ximex Mall area in the CBD, Harare.

More to follow…

