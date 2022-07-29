Source: Ximex dealer shoots lover – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Tafadzwa Murengwa, dealer popularly known as Boss Pangolin has allegedly shot his lover Samantha Dzapata in Waterfalls over an undisclosed dispute.

According to eyewitnesses, Murengwa fired three shots, killing Dzapata on the spot and sped off.

