Youth Day celebrations highlight Zim’s future — VP Chiwenga

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga follows proceedings at National Youth Day celebrations at ZITF Grounds in Bulawayo yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara.

Sikhumbuzo Moyo-Bulawayo Bureau

VICE President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has underscored the significance of National Youth Day, highlighting its connection to President Mnangagwa’s vision for Zimbabwe’s future as he welcomed the President as the Guest of Honour to the National Youth Day celebrations in Bulawayo.

The event, which drew thousands of young people, carried the theme “Empower the youth: Secure the future.”

Such was the huge turnout, organised by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training, that organisers had to set up an additional large screen in Hall 2 to complement the one already set up for Hall 5.

“The theme for this year’s commemorations resonates well with President Mnangagwa’s vision,” he said, highlighting the alignment of the celebrations with the nation’s broader developmental goals.

Vice President Chiwenga commended the Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, for its efforts in youth empowerment.

The Government had launched numerous projects specifically designed to equip young people with essential skills and opportunities through tailored programmes.

“The Second Republic has initiated many projects deliberately meant to empower youths through skills development and tailored programmes,” Vice President Chiwenga said.

Earlier, Bulawayo’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube officially welcomed delegates, expressing her pride in hosting the momentous event, which was also attended by representatives from revolutionary parties in South Africa, Mozambique, Zambia, and Burundi.

She highlighted the significance of the National Youth Day commemorations, which serve as a unifying platform for young people from across the country.

“The National Youth Day commemorations bring together all the youths from every corner of the country.

“The event celebrates the contributions of youth to national development and focuses on empowering young people to play a vital role in shaping Zimbabwe’s future,” said Minister Ncube.

Giving the closing remarks, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri thanked President Mnangagwa for his astute leadership in ensuring the successful hosting of the National Youth Day commemorations in Bulawayo.

“President Mnangagwa remains committed to the growth and empowerment of young people. His presence at today’s event proves that he has the youth at heart,” she said.

She lauded both the day’s theme, “Empower youth: Secure the future,” and the President’s speech, stressing their significance as a call to action for building a future inspired by digital innovation. Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri stressed the importance of preparing for a world where artificial intelligence and technology were integral to modern societies.

“The theme and President Mnangagwa’s speech remind us of the need to plan for a digitally inspired future where artificial intelligence is part of modern societies,” she said.