‘Justice Mangota served the bench with dedication’

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi (right) follows proceedings with Chief Justice Luke Malaba (second from right), Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza (second from left) and Justice David Mangota (left) at the farewell dinner of Justice Mangota in Harare on Thursday. — Picture: Nicholas Bakili.

Patience Maturure and Remember Deketeke

Judges have been challenged to adhere to the values and principles of public office, maintaining the trust and confidence of the public.

The call was made by Chief Justice Luke Malaba at the farewell celebration for retired Senior Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice David Mangota on Thursday in Harare at an event that brought together the legal profession and other dignitaries to honour his contributions to the judicial system.

“It is our responsibility to maintain the trust and confidence of the public,” Chief Justice Malaba said.

He said Justice Mangota, who served on the bench for four decades, was recognised for his commitment to justice and his unwavering dedication to upholding the rule of law.

“Justice Mangota has been a beacon of integrity in our courts.

“His legacy will inspire future generations of judges to uphold the highest standards of our profession,” Chief Justice Malaba added.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi spoke about the pivotal role Justice Mangota played in the land reform programme.

“He was the bridge between politicians and administrators,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“His efforts have laid the groundwork for a just and equitable process. His vision for a prosperous Zimbabwe is now coming to fruition.”

Guests at the event expressed gratitude for Justice Mangota’s service.

Advocate Lison Ncube, the president of the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ)reflected: “Justice Mangota has not only shaped the law but has also mentored many in the legal community.

“His departure leaves a significant void.”

In his farewell speech, Justice Mangota implored fellow judges to cultivate humility and strive for impartiality in their roles.

“Humility is essential in our profession,” he said.

“We must remember that our decisions impact lives and it is our duty to approach each case with an open mind and a commitment to fairness.

“Impartiality is the cornerstone of our judicial system.

“Without it, we risk undermining the very foundation of justice,” said Justice Mangota.