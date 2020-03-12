ZACC in asset recovery workshop

The Herald

Crime Reporter
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), in conjunction with the International Centre for Asset Recovery (ICAR) of Switzerland, is conducting a four-day training workshop in Harare for stakeholders in the anti-graft fight and money laundering.

About 30 officers drawn from ZACC, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Financial Intelligence Unit, Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the Attorney-General’s Office (AG) are taking part.

The ICAR officials  Mr Tom Walugombe, Mrs Simon Marsh and Ms Phyllis Atkinson  are at the request of ZACC are helping in technical capacity building.

ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said the participants will share knowledge, skills and expertise.

“I am also advised that the objective of the scoping mission is to gather information regarding the legal system of Zimbabwe, its criminal justice and legal institutional frameworks concerning the fight against corruption, money laundering and other financial crimes, the recovery of stolen assets and mutual legal assistance,” she said.

Justice Matanda-Moyo said the ICAR team will conduct meetings with stakeholders in the criminal justice system to understand the practices and challenges faced by professionals when investigating, prosecuting and adjudicating on crimes and recovery of stolen assets.

