Source: Zanu PF affiliate rallies civil servants to vote for ED -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF has implored civil servants to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa

ZANU PF has implored civil servants to vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the forthcoming elections to safeguard the gains of the country’s liberation struggle.

Speaking last Friday in Gweru at the launch of the Civil Servants Trust, Zanu PF central committee member Wellington Magura said his party was concerned about the welfare of government workers.

“Your presence here (at the launch) is a clear testimony that you acknowledge the works of President Mnangagwa. I urge you all to go and mobilise more civil servants to come on board and vote for ED,” he said. “You should always stand ready to defend, protect and guard jealously the gains of independence. We should always be masters of our destiny.”

Magura, who is also the Zanu PF parliamentary candidate for Mkoba South constituency, said since civil servants interacted with the general public, they should preach the “good works” being undertaken by Mnangagwa’s administration.

Political analysts, however, said civil servants should remain apolitical for them to execute their duties professionally.

In the past elections, Zanu PF has been accused of violating the country’s Constitution by coercing government workers, traditional leaders and members of the uniformed forces to toe the party line.

Mnangagwa said he will announce dates for this year’s harmonised polls next month.