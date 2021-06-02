Source: Zanu PF eyes MDC Alliance’s Marondera seat – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE Zanu PF Mashonaland East provincial executive has scaled up its campaign to wrest the Marondera Central parliamentary seat from the opposition MDC Alliance in the upcoming by-election.

This was revealed at the party’s provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held on Sunday, where provincial chairperson Michael Madanha said the party had plans to deploy its top officials to camp in the constituency to drum up support.

“We have three looming by-elections in this province. We are not worried about Murewa South and Marondera East constituencies because we are retaining them. But we need to win the Marondera Central seat from the opposition,” he said.

“After the primary elections, we are going to deploy our top officials and central committee members in each ward, to vigorously campaign for the party. We will also establish empowerment programmes for the people.”

The Marondera Central seat fell vacant following the recall of Nelson Chamisa’s ally Caston Matewu by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T.

Matewu defeated Zanu PF’s Cleopas Kundiona by a wide margin in the 2018 general elections.

Kundiona is hoping to win the party primary elections after he joined a list of those who submitted their curriculum vitaes (CVs), among them Lawrence Katsiru.

The other looming by-elections are for Murewa South constituency that fell vacant following the death of Transport minister Joel Biggie Matiza and Marondera East constituency, represented by the late Patrick Chidhakwa.