Source: MDC Alliance trio halts High Court proceedings – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY BEAUTY NYUKE

HARARE West MP Joanah Mamombe and MDC Alliance activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova yesterday successfully applied for stay of proceedings at the High Court, pending determination of review of magistrate Bianca Makwande’s earlier ruling for separation of their trial.

The trio yesterday appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje for routine remand hearing on an issue where they are allegedly accused of faking their abduction and torture at the hands of State agents.

The matter was further postponed to June 21.

Their lawyer, Alec Muchadehama, said he had received an order stopping the trial of Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova pending the outcome of their application for review.

He added that they made an application for review which was considered by High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi, but judgment was reserved.

“So today, we just came for the matter to be remanded pending the outcome of that judgment, but we hope that by the 21st of June, the High Court judgment will be out and then we will take it from there, “ Muchadehama said.

The MDC Alliance trio is being accused of publishing falsehoods concerning their abduction, which took place on April 28, 2020.