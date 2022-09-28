Source: Zanu PF socialite granted $50 000 bail –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mike Chimombe

ZANU PF activist and socialite Mike Chimombe was yesterday granted $50 000 bail in a case he faces a fraud charge for selling a non-existent residential stand.

Chimombe, who was represented by Tapson Dzvetero, appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud and the case was remanded to October 26.

Mangosi ordered Chimombe to surrender his passport, reside at the given address and not to interfere with State witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

According to the State, Chimombe, acting in connivance with Hermysh Katsande — who is in remand prison and Steven Chimombe, misrepresented to Brian Marungamise that they owned residential stand number 18000 Remainder of Lot 12 Tynwaid Township, Harare measuring 558 square metres.

Marungamise later paid US$16 900 to Chimombe and his co-accused. The alleged offence was committed between August 2020 and March 2022.