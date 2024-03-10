Source: ZANU PF Wins Two Council Seats In 09 March By-elections

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the results of two by-elections that were held on 09 March 2024.

ZANU PF won both Local Authority seats that were previously held by the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC).

By-elections were held in Ward 4, Chinhoyi Municipality and Ward 36, City of Harare.