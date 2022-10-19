Source: ZEC expresses readiness for Saturday’s by-elections – #Asakhe – CITE

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has said it is ready for the six local government by-elections slated for Saturday across the country.

The six by-elections will be in Ward 4 Insiza Rural District Council (RDC), Ward 2 Matobo RDC, Ward 24 of Buhera RDC, Ward 4 Guruve RDC, Ward 18 Mutare Municipality and Ward 6 Takawira RDC.

In Insiza ZANU-PF’s Daniel Dube will lock horns with CCC’s Augustine Gumede while in Matobo Fredrick Siwela of the ruling party will face Sindiso Ngwenya of CCC and Liberty Nyirongo of ZAPU.

The Insiza Ward 4 seat fell vacant following the death of Lawrence Maphosa of ZANU-PF while that one for Matobo Ward 2 was a result of the death of Tom Moyo of the same party.

In each contest, there are four polling stations where the eligible voters will be casting their votes.

Analysts have already cast a shadow on the credibility of the mini polls following political violence which erupted in Matobo and Insiza, Matabeleland South where suspected ZANU-PF supporters brutally attacked opposition Citizens Coalition for Change injuring them and damaging their vehicles.

However, the electoral management body has expressed its readiness to supervise the by-elections over the weekend.

“ZEC is ready,” the commission’s spokesperson, Jasper Mangwana, told CITE. “Printing of ballot paper and distribution of materials for the 6 by-elections to be held over the weekend is in progress. Preparations are going on well and the commission hopes that by Thursday all materials will be in place.”

He added: “I am urging all contesting candidates and the electorate to conduct their electioneering peacefully.”