Source: CCC Criticises Police For Being Slow In Investigating Politically-motivated Violence

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has criticised the police for being slow in investigating politically-motivated threats and violence against its supporters by ruling ZANU-PF members.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, Monday demanded that police investigate and act on rising cases, including comments by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga that the opposition will be crushed like lice.

Her statements came after violent scenes in Matobo’s Ward 6 and Insiza where party members were allegedly waylaid and attacked by ZANU PF youths. Mahere said on Twitter:

We call for a police investigation into the violence that took place and for the perpetrators to brought to book. We have made a police report and we expect it to be taken seriously. Numerous incidents of violence where known Zanu-PF perpetrators have not been brought to book. Abton Mashayanyika was caught on video saying, Chamisa must be killed, everyone knows of the top Zanu-PF official who called for the CCC to be crushed like lice. Police have a constitutional duty to investigate crime and secure lives and property of citizens.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in July said it was investigating the viral video inciting the killing of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa and his children that was filmed during a ZANU PF rally.

Meanwhile, the CCC party has since written to SADC on all the political violence that has been perpetrated by ZANU PF, according to Mahere.