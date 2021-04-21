Zim CSOs engage Namibian CSOs, political parties

The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition this week dispatched a delegation to Namibia to engage the broad church of regional solidarity networks, media and other strategic partners.

The main objective of the mission is to strengthen people to people solidarity among SADC citizens and is also motivated by the deteriorating situations in Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The delegation comprises Board members Evernice Munando and Margret Matsamvu together with Director, Blessing Vava.

The delegation today met the official opposition party the Popular Democratic Movement and other seven opposition political parties to share notes on building a people-centred approach in dealing with crises emanating from the region.

Tomorrow, the delegation will be meeting with Civil Society leaders.

