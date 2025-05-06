Source: ZimTrade explores new markets in Malawi – herald

Judith Phiri

Bulawayo Bureau

National trade development and promotion agency, ZimTrade, will lead a delegation of 10 companies to Blantyre, Malawi, from May 7 to 9, 2025, for a high-impact outward seller mission.

The mission is aimed at unlocking new export markets and strengthening trade ties between the two neighbouring countries.

ZimTrade is exploring new trade markets to diversify Zimbabwe’s export destinations and capitalise on the AfCFTA agreement, which encourages intra-African trade.

By targeting these non-traditional markets, ZimTrade aims to increase export volumes, in line with the National Export Strategy target of growing the shipments at a rate of 10 percent per annum, reduce reliance on traditional markets like South Africa, and create new business opportunities for Zimbabwean companies.

In a statement, ZimTrade said the mission would bring together Zimbabwean companies from high-potential sectors such as agricultural inputs and implements, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), building and construction materials, household and office furniture, packaging solutions, and personal protective equipment (PPEs).

“These sectors were strategically selected based on a recent market intelligence survey conducted by ZimTrade, which identified Malawi as an increasingly attractive destination for Zimbabwean goods and services.”

ZimTrade chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Allan Majuru, said the mission was not only about boosting exports, but also about fostering long-term economic partnerships between the two countries.

“Malawi is more than just a market, it is a natural trading partner with immense potential for collaboration. Our outward seller mission is designed to create tangible linkages that translate into sustainable business growth, job creation and value chain development on both sides,” he said.

“This initiative is part of our broader strategy to enhance Zimbabwe’s participation in regional trade under platforms such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

The national trade development and promotion agency said the upcoming mission built on the momentum of a successful ZimTrade programme in Malawi in 2021, where Zimbabwean companies secured trade orders worth over US$1,5 million and established key business partnerships that have continued to bear fruit.

It said the 2025 mission aimed to deepen those linkages while expanding into new areas of opportunity.

“Trade statistics between the two countries reflect a positive trend. In 2023, Zimbabwe’s exports to Malawi surged to US$27,4 million, up from US$11,1 million in 2022. Key exports included paper and paperboard, mineral fuels and oils, electrical machinery and ceramics,” said ZimTrade.

The agency said that as Malawi continues to invest in agriculture, infrastructure and retail development, Zimbabwean businesses are well-positioned to meet this growing demand.

The outward seller’s mission is said to feature a series of engagements designed to maximise trade outcomes.

ZimTrade said these included a business forum, where participating companies will pitch their products and services to potential buyers and investors, structured B2B meetings to facilitate negotiations and partnerships, a trade exhibition to showcase the breadth of Zimbabwean innovation, and company and factory tours that will provide Zimbabwean delegates with valuable insights into Malawi’s business ecosystem.

Through this initiative, the national trade development and promotion agency aims to empower Zimbabwean businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to gain international exposure, enhance competitiveness and build strong commercial networks across Africa.

“The mission also aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Export Strategy, which prioritises regional integration, export diversification and increased private-sector participation in trade.

“As ZimTrade continues to champion Zimbabwe’s global trade ambitions, the Malawi seller mission represents a key milestone in the journey towards building a resilient and export-led economy,” reads part of the statement.

Malawi’s proximity to Zimbabwe, coupled with reduced logistics costs and shared consumer preferences, presents a unique opportunity for local exporters to grow their footprint in the Southern African region.

The mission is also designed to help Zimbabwean businesses respond directly to growing demand in Malawi for affordable, quality products that support agricultural productivity, infrastructure development and everyday household needs.