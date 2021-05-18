Source: Zim on right path: UNDP | The Herald

Mr Georges van Montfort

Mukudzei Chingwere

Herald Reporter

Government has succeeded in placing the country on a developmental trajectory with a number of infrastructure development schemes being completed while the expected good harvest this year is expected to further boost the economy, a key United Nations agency has noted.

Outgoing United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) resident representative Mr Georges van Montfort made the remarks after meeting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava.

The outgoing envoy is ending his tenure in Harare this month.

Mr van Montfort said he would carry the county in his heart and would continue following its processes which he predicted to be on the right path.

“It’s difficult to leave Zimbabwe both from a personal level and a professional level. Such a rewarding place to be.

“I think we have achieved a lot in the past four years in partnership of course with the Government and many of our development partners,” said Mr Montfort.

“So it is bitter-sweet to leave Zimbabwe. It is very difficult especially if we are looking ahead, with hopefully good harvests this year and therefore more potential to invest in development moving forward.

“I would love to remain part of that, but as a diplomat, time is up but I will continue to follow Zimbabwe and carry the country with me in my heart,” he said.

Agricultural successes were anchored on the climate proofed concept which places emphasis on the use of conservation farming techniques to make the most out of small pieces of land.

The successes were expected to play a key role in transforming the country into an upper middle income society by 2030.

Mr van Montfort highlighted some of the projects they had supported Government to implement during his tenure.