Source: Zim records 3 new Covid -19’s deaths | The Herald

Mirriam Madiye

Features writer

Zimbabwe on May 11 recorded three new Covid -19 deaths bringing the total number to 1579.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the countryhas so far recorded 38 448 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 36 221

recoveries and 1 579 deaths as at May 11.

The three new Covid -19’s deaths are from Manicaland, Masvingo and Mashonaland west provinces respectively.

The MOHCC said Harare province continues to dominate recording 13 138 confirmed cases and 611 deaths. Matabeleland has the lowest confirmed cases with 1 399 and 19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The country has recorded 15 new cases all local.

The ministry highlighted that as at May 11, a total of 10 166 people received their first dose. This brings the total number of people vaccinated with the first dose to 539 526.

So far 8 953 people have received their second dose bringing the total to 170 246.

The national recovery rate now stands at 94, 2 percent.