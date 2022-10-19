Zimbabwe: Authorities ease COVID-19-related domestic measures as of Oct. 18 /update 40

Authorities in Zimbabwe ease COVID-19-related domestic measures as of Oct. 18. Curfew remains place.

Event

Authorities are easing COVID-19-related measures as of Oct. 18. People who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are exempted from the mandatory wearing of facemasks in outdoor public places. However, wearing facemasks remains mandatory in indoor public places and on public transport.

Domestic Measures

Access to nightclubs, restaurants, and bars is limited to vaccinated people.

A 00:01-05:30 curfew remains in place.

International Travel Restrictions

Vaccinated travelers must show proof of a completed vaccination scheme.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travelers must present a negative PCR test result taken less than 48 hours before their scheduled arrival via the Trusted Travel Initiative platform. Authorities may deny entry to people without a test result or displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

Unvaccinated travelers leaving the country must present a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 48 hours of departure.

Individuals may be tested upon arrival at their own expense.

Returning residents who do not present proof of vaccination or the result certificate of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before their departure to Zimbabwe may be required to take a PCR test and quarantine for 10 days at their own cost.

All passengers must complete a COVID-19 contact-tracing document on arrival.

All regulations are subject to change at short notice.

Advice

Follow all official instructions. Abide by national health and safety measures. Reconfirm all travel arrangements and check with your embassy to confirm travel details from your country. Consider delaying traveling if experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, as they may prompt increased scrutiny and delays. Liaise with trusted contacts for further updates and guidance. Maintain contact with your diplomatic representation.

Resources

