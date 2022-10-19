Source: Update On Insiza Violence: Scores Injured As ZANU PF Storms CCC Rally

Scores of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members were injured when supporters of the ruling ZANU PF stormed the opposition party’s rally in Insiza on Monday.

The party announced on Monday that its Member of Parliament (MP) for Bulawayo Metropolitan, Jasmine Toffa and a group of CCC members were badly injured following an attack by “suspected ZANU PF thugs in Insiza.” Added the party:

The thugs stole her handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons & smashed vehicle windscreens.

It is alleged that suspected ZANU PF supporters driving in a convoy stormed a CCC party by-election campaign meeting in Insiza, beating up activists, and smashing and pouring sand into vehicle engines.

CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere also posted on Twitter reiterating the reports. She said:

We’ve received a report that the thugs are pouring sand into the vehicle engines. They have stolen Hon Toffa’s handbag, personal belongings, money & fuel coupons. They’ve smashed windscreens. Hon Toffa & others are badly injured.

The attack allegedly happened at party candidate Augustine Gumede’s homestead, some 40km from Filabusi, where party followers were gathered.

The campaign meeting was convened to mobilise support for Gumede ahead of a council by-election in Insiza’s Ward 4.

In a message he recorded on his mobile and circulated on WhatsApp, Gumede sent a distress call from his hideout in the bush, according to ZimLive. He is quoted as saying:

The situation at my homestead is very bad. People are injured and desperate to be taken to hospital. Toffa’s car has been damaged, Angilacala’s vehicle and mine have been damaged. All my home windows have been smashed and all my property damaged. I have been left with nothing and have nowhere to start. As I speak, we are hiding in the bush, our car tyres were stabbed and deflated.

Gumede said police were called via phone but were yet to render any assistance.