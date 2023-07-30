Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema 

0

Source: Zimbabwe has been hijacked by criminality, says Malema – Bulawayo24 News

Ahead of Zimbabwe election slated for 23 August 2023 Julius Malema told SABC News Zimbabweans must fight for their country and reclaim it from kleptocracy and the criminality that hijacked Zimbabwe.

He said pretentious elections will not deliver the confidence needed for investment & the lifting of sanctions.

