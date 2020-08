One hundred and twenty-four (124) cases tested positive for COVID-19 today. These include 118 local cases and 6 returnees from South Africa.

Source: Zimbabwe latest Covid-19 update 8 August 2020 – The Zimbabwean

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe has 4575 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1416 recoveries and 102 deaths.

Stay at home and avoid going to crowded places!