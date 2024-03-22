Source: Zimbabwe Set to Compete in ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in UAE

As excitement builds for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024, Zimbabwe gears up to showcase its talent on the global stage. The tournament, supported by Dream11, will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from April 25 to May 7, featuring 10 teams vying for two coveted spots in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.