Source: Zimbabwe to be part of Kazungula Bridge – President Mnangagwa | The Herald

President Mnangagwa

Fungi Kwaramba in Kazungula Zambia

President Mnangagwa has described the commissioning of the Kazungula Bridge as historic saying Zimbabwe will in the fullness of time be part of the project.

Speaking at the official opening of the Kazungula Bridge in Zambia, the President said Zimbabwe is committed to be part of the massive project.

“This is a milestone achievement in our SADC region. I wish to thank sincerely my brothers, President Masisi and President Lungu, who in 2018 invited Zimbabwe to be part of this project, indeed in the fullness of time, Zimbabwe will be part of this project.

“I reiterate Zimbabwe’s commitment to be part of this project for the benefit of our SADC region,” he said.