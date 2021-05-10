Would you like to win a FREE COPY of Then a Wind Blew? 

COMPETITION

All you have to do is:

Watch this YouTube video on the book, at: https://youtu.be/WclsQb6Ej8U

Answer the four questions below

Then send your answers via email to mbanga@thezico.uk

This competition runs from today until 31 May 2021

The first two people to send in the correct FOUR answers will receive

a FREE COPY of Then a Wind Blew!

Here are the four COMPETITION QUESTIONS:

On the YouTube video, there are readings from Then a Wind Blew by four actors: Robin Ellis, Michael Kudakwashe, Christine Kavanagh and Charmaine Mujeri

Question 1: In the first reading, by Robin, what is the name of the tree he mentions?

Question 2: In the second reading, by Michael, what colour was the leaflet Baba (the priest) was holding?

Question 3: In the third reading, by Christine, who was in the photo that Susan picked up from her bedside table?

Question 4: In the fourth reading, by Charmaine, what could Nyanye smell as she waited in the food queue?