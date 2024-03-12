Source: Zimbabwean Authorities Remove 7 Foreign Universities From Accredited List

The Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZIMCHE) named seven (7) mainly Cypriot institutions which it says are no longer recognised as degree awarding institutions.

In a statement on Monday, 11 March, ZIMCHE stated that after a review of the accreditation status of various foreign higher education institutions, seven universities were delisted without providing specific reasons. Reads the statement:

This notice is to inform the public that the following institutions are no longer accredited by ZIMCHE: Girne American University (Northern Cyprus), Sharda University of India, Parul University (India), Near East University (Northern Cyprus), University of Kyrenia (Northern Cyprus), The European University of Lefke (Northern Cyprus), and University of Nicosia (Northern Cyprus). In light of this development, we strongly urge the public to verify the accreditation status of foreign universities before considering enrollment for themselves or their children. Studying at an unaccredited institution may result in financial loss and have serious implications for one’s academic qualifications and career prospects.

In an earlier statement last week, ZIMCHE said it did not recognise all degrees offered in Zimbabwe by International Institute of Philanthropy (IIP), which it said had not complied with local regulations.

ZIMCHE is responsible for the accreditation and registration of all higher education institutions and programmes in Zimbabwe and also ensures that these institutions and programs meet national standards for quality assurance and education.