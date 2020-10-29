Zimbabwe cricket team batsman Brendon Taylor looks impressed with the beauty of Pakistan.

Source: Zimbabwean cricketer is fascinated by the beauty of Pakistan – The Zimbabwean

Brendan Taylor, who is in Pakistan, shared a beautiful view outside the hotel in the federal capital Islamabad and said that he is happy to come to Pakistan after 12 years.

In his Twitter message, Brendon Taylor wrote: “I am currently in a luxurious hotel in Islamabad. The hospitality, security and warm welcome of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is invaluable.”

He said he was looking forward to playing the series in Pakistan after 12 years.

It may be recalled that the ODI cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will start from tomorrow. The first match will start at 12 noon in Rawalpindi.

