Source: Zimbabwean Cyclists to ride 263 kilometres for SDGs | The Herald

Seventeen cyclists today begun a two-day cycle to Mutare to raise awareness of the Sustainable Development Goals and rally Zimbabweans to own the 2030 Agenda and its 17 goals.

The ride spotlights SDGs drive of leave no-one behind.

The 263 kilometres cycle will end in Mutare tomorrow, with the launch of Cycling for SDGs covering the SADC Region.

The journey kicked off from the Embassy of the Republic of Malawi this morning at 0700 hours.

Government representatives, the current SADC Chair, the UN Resident Coordinator and heads of UN agencies, Representatives of various Diplomatic missions will attended the kick-off.

In Marondera, the Cyclists will take a break and mingle with the Marondera community and senior Government officials before proceeding to Rusape for the night.

They will arrive at Mutare Sports Club by 1110 hours on Sunday 8 May.

This will be followed by the Launch of Cycling of SDGS SADC by the current SADC Chair, represented by His Excellency Ambassador Mwayiwawo M. Polepole.