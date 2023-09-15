Zimbabwe’s AFC Commercial Bank selects Intellect Design for banking operations, stock rises 3%

The shares of Intellect Design Arena rose more than 3 percent on Thursday, September 14, afternoon after the company announced that its consumer banking arm Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB) has been selected by Zimbabwe-based AFC Commercial Bank for end-to-end banking transformation.

AFC Commercial Bank aims at delivering seamless and personalised banking experience to its customers through the partnership via Intellect Digital Core (IDC) to modernise its banking operations.

Through IDC’s core banking solutions, AFC Commercial Bank will be able to customer experience with intuitive UI/UX and contextual offers, provide better management of personal finances to customers through features like goal-based savings and spend analysis, offer complete control of banking experience to customers through DIY UI, improve business visibility through CXO cockpit with enhanced real-time 360° customer insights and reporting, reduce inactive customers through churn analysis, increase asset book with end-to-end digital lending.

‘The African banking industry has evolved tremendously in the past few years. Banks are looking for technology platforms that can help them transform progressively based on market needs. IDC’s fully composable architecture helps them to do exactly that, on a pay-as-you-grow model. We are excited to collaborate with AFC Commercial Bank and support their mission to provide a best-in-class experience to their customers,’ said Intellect Design Arena Global Consumer Banking (iGCB) CEO Rajesh Saxena.