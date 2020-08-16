Zimbabwe’s July y/y inflation at 837.5% 

0

Source: Zimbabwe’s July y/y inflation at 837.5% – Reuters

HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s inflation was 837.53% year-on-year in July compared to 737.26% the previous month, state statistics body Zimstat said on Saturday.

On a monthly basis, prices increased by 35.53% compared to 31.66% in June.

Zimstat did not give a reason for the increase but the local currency, which was reintroduced in June last year without sufficient reserves to back it, has been relentlessly depreciating against the U.S. dollar.

Related posts:

  1. COVID-19 monitoring report – Day 47
  2. Zimbabwe Cracks Down on Protests as Economy Crumbles
  3. Zanu PF suspends Chizema
  4. Coronavirus: Seven Zimbabwe babies stillborn in one night at hospital
  5. RED ALERT: ZANU-PF Politburo Faction Ditches Mnangagwa For VP Chiwenga 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *