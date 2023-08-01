Source: Zinara loses US$150 000 in tollgate scam -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE Zimbabwe Road Administration (Zinara) employees and their alleged accomplice, a technician with a local company, appeared in court yesterday on allegations of fraud involving US$150 000.

The four allegedly removed override cables that read machines at the Shamva tollgate and converted toll fees paid by motorists on that day to own use.

Nyaradzo Gusha (36), Flavian Kundishora (47), Tanaka Theresa Magaisa (33), who are all Zinara employees and are stationed at the Shamva tollgate, and Patson Tavengwa (54), a field technician at 10-10 Technologies, were facing fraud and money laundering charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere.

They were remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling.

Tavengwa is being represented by Peter Patisani, while Gusha and Kundishora being are represented by Liveours Mundieta. Magaisa was being represented by Handitye Gwanyanya.

The State alleges that on July 19 this year, Tavengwa, whose duties included installation and repair of boom gates and technical equipment at the tollgates, connived with his accomplices and illegally installed a boom over-ride system.

The illegal system would bypass the normal operating system and the four received funds from the motoring public purporting that the funds were channelled to Zinara.

The court heard that on July 20, Zinara’s risk and control department discovered the offence through a CCTV footage and reported the matter to the police.

The total prejudice to Zinara was US$150 000 and nothing was recovered.