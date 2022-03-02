Source: Zinara speaks on $17 billion disbursement | The Herald

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Reporter

Zimbabwe National Road Authority has revealed that only road authorities with 2021 acquittals will be eligible to benefit from their share of this year’s $17 billion allocation.

This comes amid concern that some local authorities were failing to account for previous funds, with others already planning to squander the anticipated windfall.

In an interview, Zinara spokesperson Mr Tendai Mugabe said only those in good books with them were to benefit from this year’s portion.

“If road authorities fail to account for last year’s disbursements they will not get new disbursements,” he said.

Of the $17 billion, over $6,3 billion will be allocated to the Department of Roads and $4,5 billion for the District Development Fund.

Among the major urban authorities, Harare City Council, the third largest beneficiary after the two main Government departments, will receive $1,1 billion while Bulawayo City Council will get $338 million.

Gweru City Council will receive $196,2 million, Mutare City Council $163,5 million and Masvingo City Council $122 million.