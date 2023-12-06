Source: Zinwa denies cutting water supplies to irrigation scheme – The Southern Eye

THE ZIMBABWE National Water Authority (Zinwa) has denied claims that it disconnected water supplies to Silalatshani Irrigation Scheme in Insiza, Matabeleland South province, over an outstanding bill.

On Monday, plot holders complained that their maize crop is wilting before maturity after Zinwa disconnected water supplies over an estimated US$255 000 debt.

Zinwa spokesperson, Marjorie Munyonga, however, said water levels at Silalatshana Dam that supplies the irrigation scheme were dwindling.

“Silalatshani Irrigation Scheme is a holder of a valid water abstraction agreement which gives it title to water allocation from Silalatshani Dam, for which Zinwa is supplying it. However, the water abstraction agreement is nearing its expiry and needs renewal,” Munyonga said.

“It is the renewal of the agreement, which may become a sticky issue considering the unsustainably low water levels in Silalatshani Dam.

“Silalatshani Dam also supplies water to Zinwa water supply stations such as Colleen Bawn and in times of water scarcity, the major priority in water resources management is human life.”

Munyonga added: “As of December 4, 2023, the dam was 40,4% full which calls for serious diligence by Zinwa in the allocation of the water and also in accepting new water abstraction agreements.”

The farmers claimed that water supplies were disconnected last month. “They disconnected water to the irrigation scheme and we were advised to pay US$300 each by the end of this month. Silalatshani is the sole breadbasket (of the area), if the water is disconnected people will die of starvation,” said one farmer who preferred anonymity.

The irrigation scheme has 853 farmers. Each farmer holds a maximum of two hectares. Silalatshani Dam also supplies water to JZ Moyo High School, Colleen Bawn town and Ekusileni Mission.