ZINWA readies for Lake Mutirikwi spill 

George Maponga in Masvingo

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has said it is prepared for the anticipated spilling of Lake Mutirikwi, the country’s second largest interior dam which is now 95 percent full.

Lake Mutirikwi last spilled more than 20 years ago and history is on the verge of repeating itself in the wake of an abnormally wet season characterised by incessant rains.

The impending spilling of the dam augurs well for irrigation prospects in the Lowveld where the bulk of the reservoir’s water is used to irrigate cane plantations.

Zinwa spokesperson Mrs Marjorie Munyonga says her organisation is prepared to open flood gates once the dam fills up.

According to Mrs Munyonga, the recent lull in rainfall activity might delay the spilling which remains a high possibility in the coming few weeks.

Lake Mutirikwi was built in 1960 and with a capacity of 1,378 million cubic metres, the dam is the second largest in-land water body after Tugwi-Mukosi in southern Masvingo.