ZLHR challenges summary expulsion of minor from school 

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has asked authorities at Rugare Primary School in Harare to immediately reinstate a 13 year-old minor who was illegally expelled from school because she resides in a neighbouring suburb.

On 11 May 2022, the Headmistress at Rugare Primary School suspended a

13 year-old Grade 6 pupil on the basis that she resides in Warren Park

suburb, which is an adjacent residential suburb to Rugare suburb.

The Headmistress told the minor that she was ineligible to be enrolled

at Rugare Primary School because she stays in Warren Park, which is

outside the zone for the school and that there are enough schools in

Warren Park, where she can be accommodated.

The expulsion took place despite the fact that the minor has been a

student Rugare Primary School since she enrolled for Grade 1 and that

it is already mid- term after lessons commenced on 3 May 2022.

In a letter written to the Headmistress at Rugare Primary School,

Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of ZLHR told the school head that the summary

expulsion of the minor is unlawful and arbitrary as it had been done

without having observed the audi alteram partem rule, which is a

fundamental legal principle in which each party is entitled to a fair

hearing and given the opportunity to respond to evidence against them

and hence in breach of the principles of natural justice.

Chinopfukutwa protested that the expulsion of the minor is a breach of

her right to administrative justice guaranteed in Section 68 of the

Constitution and also constitutes a breach of her right to education

as provided for in terms of Section 75 of the Constitution. Moreover,

the human rights lawyer said, every child is entitled to school

education as provided for under Section 4 of the Education Act and

there is no provision in the Education Act which permits school

authorities to expel learners on the basis that they stay in an area

which is not in the designated zone for Rugare Primary School.

Chinopfukutwa said provisions of Section 75 of the Constitution and

the Education Act obliges school authorities to take all positive

steps to ensure the realisation of the right to education and not to

disable it in the manner the Headmistress had done.

Chinopfukutwa further argued that the decision to summarily expel the

minor from school is grossly unreasonable in its defiance of logic and

common sense such that no reasonable person acting on the same facts

would have arrived at the same decision.

He expressed concern that the summary expulsion of the minor had been

done almost in the middle of the school term when alternative schools

are fully enrolled, with uniforms and school fees having been fully

paid up and the abrupt change of learning environment would also

adversely affect her given that she is close to sitting for her Grade

7 examinations.

Chinopfukutwa asked the Headmistress to unconditionally reinstate and

allow the minor to attend lessons at Rugare Primary School and to make

the necessary arrangements to compensate her for lost learning time as

a result of the school authorities’ unlawful actions.

In the event that the Headmistress fails to comply with the demand,

the human rights lawyer said he will immediately approach the High

Court on an urgent basis to seek an order compelling her to reinstate

the minor at Rugare Primary School and the costs of such litigation

will be borne by the Headmistress.