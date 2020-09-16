ZLHR statement on international day of democracy 

On International Day of Democracy, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) urges government to adopt and implement measures that are legal, proportionate and respect basic principles of democracy in its battle to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The significance of International Day of Democracy is to provide an

opportunity for people to participate in democracy as a way to promote

and protect democratic principles.

Commemorated annually on 15 September, International Day of Democracy,

which is being commemorated under the theme “COVID-19: A Spotlight on

Democracy,” is celebrated to highlight the values of freedom and

respect for human rights as essential pre-conditions for democracy.

This year’s theme is critical in that it puts a spotlight on democracy

at a time when the world is battling to contain the spread of

coronavirus. This puts critical focus on how governments across the

world are adhering to the essential elements of democracy which

include freedom, respect for human rights, and the principle of

holding periodic and genuine elections by universal suffrage.

Across the world, democracy is facing challenges amid the coronavirus

pandemic. While the world is confronted with combating the coronavirus

pandemic, upholding principles of democracy should never be abdicated

as it is crucial in ensuring the free flow of information and access

to information, participation in decision-making, accountability and

respect for fundamental freedoms.

Whereas democracy provides the natural environment for the protection

and effective realisation of human rights and is a fundamental

building block for peace and sustainable development, in Zimbabwe, it

is perturbing that government has been at the forefront of leading the

onslaught of eroding enjoyment and exercise of fundamental freedoms

and rights through arrests, prosecution, abductions, persecution of

human rights defenders including lawyers, journalists and ordinary

citizens and those perceived to be enemies of government.

More worrying is government’s reluctance to ensure that the African

Charter on Democracy and Good Governance which it signed on 28 March

2018 becomes binding and is incorporated to become part of domestic

law so as to promote democracy, good governance practice and a robust

electoral practice.

It is critical that government exhibits transparency, is responsive

and accountable in all its responses to combating coronavirus

including enforcement of national lockdown measures to ensure that any

emergency measures are legal, proportionate, necessary and

non-discriminatory and above respect human rights and the rule of law.

As we put a spotlight on democracy during COVID-19, ZLHR calls upon;

• Law enforcement agents to exercise due respect and restraint in

enforcing national lockdown measures.

• Government to speed up alignment of laws with the Constitution and

ensure adherence to principles of democracy and constitutionalism.

• Government to implement legal and administrative reforms to create a

conducive environment that guarantees the respect and enjoyment of

democracy and fundamental human rights and freedoms.

• Government to ratify and domesticate the African Charter on

Democracy, Elections and Good Governance.