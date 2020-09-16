WATCH – Tajamuka/Sesijikile stage flash demo at SA embassy

Vibrant political movement Tajamuka/Sesijikile on Monday staged a flash demonstration outside the South African embassy to relay that there indeed is an ongoing crisis bedevilling Zimbabwe which required South Africa’s immediate intervention.

Tajamuka/Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi bemoaned that arbitrary political arrests of opposition political activists were symptoms of the serious humanitarian crisis.

Mkwananzi said the persecution of opposition activists and human rights defenders exposed the ZANU PF’s government intolerance to alternative democratic voices.

