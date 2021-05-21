Source: ZNA nabs bogus soldier | The Herald

Mkuhuleki Munamati Nyathi

Columbus Mabika

Herald Reporter

Military police last week nabbed a former soldier, Mkuhuleki Munamati Nyathi (36), for duping potential recruits of hard earned cash after masquerading as a recruiting agent.

Nyathi was once a member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and was discharged from the army last year for disciplinary reasons.

He was arrested for defrauding potential recruits in Guruve where the ZNA was conducting a recruitment exercise. In a statement yesterday, ZNA director public relations Colonel Alphios Makotore said: “A bogus soldier, Mkuhuleki Munamati Nyathi, (36) was apprehended by members of the ZNA military police at Guruve Centre last week for defrauding potential recruits of US$140. Nyathi was discharged from the force in 2020.”

Col Makotore said Nyathi approached the complainants Michael Gunje (23) and Tatenda Chitsiga both from Guruve and promised to facilitate their recruitment into the ZNA. He then gave the complainants assurance that they would get the jobs, claiming he was going to be assisted by an army general since he was well-connected.

Col Makotore said the accused further took the complainants to Harare on the pretext that he was going to introduce them to the said general where he allegedly dumped them near Harare Central Prison along the road leading to Josiah Magama Tongogara barracks. The complainants made a report at the Harare District Military Police Department leading to the arrest of Nyathi. Col Makotore said Nyathi was handed over to Guruve Police and appeared before a Guruve magistrate last Saturday and was remanded in custody pending trial.

Col Makotore advised members of the public that the ZNA did not engage third parties in its recruitment processes.

“Neither does ZNA charge a fee on applicants wishing to join the force. Members of the public who are approached or who come across bogus soldiers should immediately report to the nearest police station or ZNA military police branches,” he said.