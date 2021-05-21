Kwekwe goes on a strict lockdown

Parents in Kwekwe have begun withdrawing their children from various schools while other parents opted to leave their children in school as Kwekwe from today (Friday) goes on a strict lockdown, the lockdown was brought upon by health officials who appealed to Government as a means to curb the Covid 19 Indian variant reported to be much deadlier.

Kwekwe residents who have complained feel that they were not given ample time to ready themselves for the lockdown,hordes of police and army have been spotted in the midlands province over the last few days questioning whether the Government had already decided days ago to implement a lockdown.

Other provinces now await to hear whether the lockdown could be re-implemented across the country.