Source: Zupco takes deliverry of 50 buses – NewsDay Zimbabwe
By Rex Mpisa
A total of 50 buses costing over US$2 million headed for Harare were cleared at Beitbridge Border Post yesterday.
The buses are said to be part of the new Zupco fleet as the government intensifies efforts to capacitate public transport.
Zupco has been failing to meet demand since the banning of private commuter operators leaving the commuting public stranded.More to follow….
Zupco takes deliverry of 50 buses
Newer PostZimra official nabbed for corruption
COMMENTS