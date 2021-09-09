Zupco takes deliverry of 50 buses 

0

Source: Zupco takes deliverry of 50 buses – NewsDay Zimbabwe

By Rex Mpisa
A total of 50 buses costing over US$2 million headed for Harare were cleared at Beitbridge Border Post yesterday.

The buses are said to be part of the new Zupco fleet as the government intensifies efforts to capacitate public transport.

Zupco has been failing to meet demand since the banning of private commuter operators leaving the commuting public stranded.More to follow….

Related posts:

  1. Zupco disregard of COVID-19 protocols worrisome: PAZ
  2. Clampdown on illegal taxis an opportunity for Zupco
  3. ‘Revamp Zupco operations’
  4. Zupco struggling to fill the gap 
  5. Bulawayo to get 11 buses as Government boosts Zupco
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *