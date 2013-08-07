About Zimbabwe Situation

ZimbabweSituation.com (ZimSit or #ZimSitRep) is a daily archive from Zimbabwe covering every important and relevant media article, every day since March 2000.

Zimbabwe Situation – daily since 2000

Early in 2000 Zimbabwe’s political leadership demonstrated once again how it’d turned on the people. Land invasions heralded the start of a new era for the country, its people, their children, the environment, agriculture, commerce and industry. That was just part of a bigger picture and concealed some simpler truths that the political elite live by and still prefer to keep shrouded.

In March 2000, a handful of dedicated people chose to turn the other cheek by gathering and posting press clips that the rest of the world seemed to ignore. Most of which the politicians would still prefer that we all forgot about. They’re archived here and someday we hope that this history will be correctly re-written, be understood and properly acted upon.

In 2013, after nearly 13 years of singled-handed daily postings as an unpaid volunteer, Barbara Goss took retirement. We haven’t yet registered full appreciation for this mammoth effort. Please send your compliments by commenting, dropping a note via Facebook or sending an email to zimsitmoderator@gmail.com.

August 2013 saw an update on the face of the site and a growing community of Zimbabwe’s friends. On 7 June 2014 a new curator and admin team took the baton with a firm hand!

After a long period of being targeted by cyber-attacks in 2014, which crippled the website’s performance and made it increasingly hard to access, we migrated it to secure hosting on 18 October 2014. This hosting brings us greater stability and much faster page loads, delivering on our core objective of bringing important viewpoints closer to people in Zimbabwe – even on slower internet connections. We still run on a strictly not for profit basis, but have needed to introduce some forms of advertising to the website in order to contribute to the costs of hosting and defending it for us all.

The day after moving to new hosting we recorded our busiest day of the year, delivering pages to 21% more visitors from Zimbabwe than the next busiest day recorded in 2014, which was 29 May.

Moderation Guidelines

This non-commercial site is run by volunteers with limited time for moderation. We respect and support free speech and actively encourage independent voices on Zimbabwe’s varied concerns and agendas. All sides and all-comers. All of us appreciate clarity, simplicity and honesty.

Commercial comments and adverts are for the most automatically sent to “trash”. Any comment in trash is deleted.

We maintain a short-list of “stop words” which fall into a moderation queue. Mostly expletives and other unacceptable terms. Comments that fall into this category are held – approved or trashed at our discretion.

We also maintain a blacklist of words, #hashtags, terms, names and IP addresses – any comment captured by this filter is automatically sent to trash.

So please keep your comments clean and sensible. English is the preferred medium but in the interests of fair expression feel free to make your point.

If you break sensible boundaries or regular norms of public converse then expect to be added to the blacklist in which case nobody will see your contributions – not even the moderators.

If you believe that any comment might have inadvertently fallen foul of our automated tools then drop a note via zimsitmoderator@gmail.com – we’ll play fair.